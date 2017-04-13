App
Apr 13, 2017 08:19 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Luxury of Poverty: Watch how Galaxy Surfactants came into being

The Navi-Mumbai based Galaxy Surfactants has emerged as a leading manufacturer of surfactants and specialty chemicals which are used as intermediate raw materials to produce home and personal care products that touched the lives of billions of people. The story of how it came into being is unusual and could make for a good case study at a B-School.

The Navi-Mumbai based Galaxy Surfactants has emerged as a leading manufacturer of surfactants and specialty chemicals which are used as intermediate raw materials to produce home and personal care products that touched the lives of billions of people.

This B2B player caters to local and global giants like Colgate, Henkel, LÓRÉAL, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, P&G, CavinKare, Dabur, Emami, ITC and Marico. The story of how it came into being is unusual and could make for a good case study at a B-School.

For full show, watch accompanying videos...

