you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Sep 05, 2017 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Luxury, here we come! Non metros and tier II cities no stranger to expensive bling

The upscale elegance of designer clothes, bags, wallets, shoes and accessories is no longer restricted to metros only. Non metros and tier-II cities are also opening their closets to the bling that comes with riding the luxury bandwagon.

Luxury, here we come! Non metros and tier II cities no stranger to expensive bling

Tasmayee Laha Roy

Moneycontrol News

The upscale elegance of designer clothes, bags, wallets, shoes and accessories is no longer restricted to metros only. Non metros and tier-II cities are also opening their closets to the bling that comes with riding the luxury bandwagon.

According to a Kotak Wealth Report, the geographical spread of ultra HNHs in India is 55 percent at metros (Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata), a significant 45 percent is at emerging cities and small towns. Small centres such as Surat, Indore and Jamshedpur continue to create new ultra HNIs, mainly in the inheritor and entrepreneur categories. This rise of the neo-rich coupled with the penetration of the internet has made luxury consumption go up in the non-metros.

Demand drivers

“What is new is the rise of brand awareness and a new class of the aspirational buyers in these non-metros. With frequent travel abroad and the penetration of media, more and more people are becoming brand-aware and want to consume the best of international brands. The rising aspirational class has definitely added to the numbers of consumers in these cities,” said Sanjay Kapoor, Managing Director, Genesis Colors.

Genesis Colors is a leading platform for luxury and premium brands in India distributing international brands like Burberry, Canali, Coach, Furla, G-Star Raw, Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors and many others in India.

Elaborating on the market drivers a CII report on emerging trends in Indian luxury market said, the rising young population of India is the major driver of of Indian luxury market. About 72% of the country has not yet achieved the age of 32. With an aspiration to ‘look and feel great’, this demographic dividend provides a great boost to the luxury products and market in India.

Leading cities

According to Genesis Colors Ludhiana, Surat, Indore, Kanpur, Lucknow and Guwahati are the largest non-metro markets for luxury when it comes to consumption.

Internet penetration

The growth of e-commerce has been another major driver in luxury consumption and sales in the non-metros. According to the Kotak report until a few years ago, luxury retailers thought that selling these exclusive goods needs a personal touch at their outlets, but they are slowly warming up to the idea of an online marketplace. “The difficulty in establishing a connection with the non-metro customer base is the primary reason that luxury brands are turning towards the fast-permeating digital phenomenon,” the report said.

“When we analyze the geographical spread of our business, we see that close to 60 percent of our products sold are in tier 2/3 towns. Around 80 percent of new customers to Amazon Fashion are pouring in from these towns with women customers grown close to 2X from these markets,” said Arun Sirdeshmukh, Head, Amazon Fashion.

“The biggest fashion brands are actively engaging with us to increase their reach and make their India story a successful one. We looked at the geo spread of some of the top fashion brands across fashion brands like Gap, Fossil, Steve Madden, Michael Kors and others and we saw that 50 percent of their sale is coming from tier 2/3 towns as well. Having little or no retail presence, these brands together have achieved 99 percent of pin code penetration in Tier 2/3 cities,” added Sirdeshmukh.

Lack of infrastructure in tier II cities has been a deterrent for top brands to expand in these cities.

According to Amazon India some of the top fashion brands that have limited or no presence in tier 2/3 cities are growing upwards of 6X including brands like Under Armour, Michael Kors watches, Aeropostale Tissot, Steve Madden.

The top tier2/3 cities for Amazons include Kanchipuram, Jaipur, Nagpur, Surat, and some remote places where they actively receive demand from are Champhai (Mizoram), Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya), Baramulla (J&K), Longleng (Nagaland) and others.

Newer ways to reach out

The demand, however, overtakes supply in these markets. But brands have found out a way to win over that and cater to their clients.  “As there are no luxury retail spaces yet to house the brands in the tier II, a lot of brands provide services to their clients from these areas through trunk shows or home shopping and, of course, these clients travel to the main metros fairly often,” added Kapoor.

