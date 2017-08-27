App
Aug 23, 2017 07:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin launches generic schizophrenia drug in US

Drug major Lupin today said it has launched quetiapine fumarate extended-release tablets, used in the treatment of schizophrenia in the US market.

Lupin launches generic schizophrenia drug in US

Drug major Lupin today said it has launched quetiapine fumarate extended-release tablets, used in the treatment of schizophrenia in the US market.

The company has launched the product in various strengths in the US market after having received the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based drug maker's product is the generic version of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP's Seroquel XR tablets.

It is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia and as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

According to IMS MAT June data, Seroquel XR tablets had sales of USD 1.1 billion in the US market.

Lupin shares today ended 1.12 per cent up at Rs 954.80 on the BSE.

