App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 16, 2017 05:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin launches erectile dysfunction drug Cialis

Domestic pharma major Lupin Ltd today launched erectile dysfunction treatment medicine Cialis in India through an exclusive licensing pact with Eli Lilly.

Lupin launches erectile dysfunction drug Cialis

Domestic pharma major Lupin Ltd today launched erectile dysfunction treatment medicine Cialis in India through an exclusive licensing pact with Eli Lilly.

Lupin has acquired the rights to market, promote and distribute Lilly's erectile dysfunction (ED) product Cialis (tadalafil), while Lilly will be responsible for manufacturing and importing the product, the company said in a statement. Lupin President - India Region Formulations Rajeev Sibal said the launch of Cialis marks Lupin's entry into the fast growth PDE-5 inhibitors market which will address the unmet medical need in ED space in India.

PDE-5 (Phosphodiesterase Type 5) inhibitors are recommended as the first-line treatment in cases of erectile dysfunction. The company said PDE-5 market in India is valued at around Rs 390 crore. The market size has doubled since 2012 and is growing annually at 15 per cent.

Cialis tablet is available in 10 mg and 20 mg strengths. The product is currently marketed in over 100 countries.

Lupin is already promoting and distributing Lilly's Huminsulin range of products and rapid acting insulin analog under the brand names, Lispro and Eglucent. Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt Ltd Managing Director Edgard Olaizola said the launch of Cialis is an expansion of the
company's relationship with Lupin, with whom it has successfully partnered in the past."Today, erectile dysfunction is a significant medical condition affecting large number of Indian men, this partnership will help expand our reach to more patients. Lilly is committed to bringing innovative products to India," Olaizola said.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.