Lupin launches erectile dysfunction drug Cialis

Domestic pharma major Lupin Ltd today launched erectile dysfunction treatment medicine Cialis in India through an exclusive licensing pact with Eli Lilly.

Lupin has acquired the rights to market, promote and distribute Lilly's erectile dysfunction (ED) product Cialis (tadalafil), while Lilly will be responsible for manufacturing and importing the product, the company said in a statement. Lupin President - India Region Formulations Rajeev Sibal said the launch of Cialis marks Lupin's entry into the fast growth PDE-5 inhibitors market which will address the unmet medical need in ED space in India.

PDE-5 (Phosphodiesterase Type 5) inhibitors are recommended as the first-line treatment in cases of erectile dysfunction. The company said PDE-5 market in India is valued at around Rs 390 crore. The market size has doubled since 2012 and is growing annually at 15 per cent.

Cialis tablet is available in 10 mg and 20 mg strengths. The product is currently marketed in over 100 countries.

Lupin is already promoting and distributing Lilly's Huminsulin range of products and rapid acting insulin analog under the brand names, Lispro and Eglucent. Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt Ltd Managing Director Edgard Olaizola said the launch of Cialis is an expansion of thecompany's relationship with Lupin, with whom it has successfully partnered in the past."Today, erectile dysfunction is a significant medical condition affecting large number of Indian men, this partnership will help expand our reach to more patients. Lilly is committed to bringing innovative products to India," Olaizola said.