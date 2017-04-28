App
Apr 28, 2017 07:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic hypertension drug

Drug major Lupin has received approval from the US health regulator to sell its Olmesatan Medoxomil tablets, a blood pressure lowering drug, in the American market.

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic hypertension drug

Drug major Lupin has received approval from the US health regulator to sell its Olmesatan Medoxomil tablets, a blood pressure lowering drug, in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Olmesatan Medoxomil tablets in strengths of 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg, Lupin Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The Mumbai-based company's product is the generic version of Daiichi Sankyo Inc's Benicar tablets. It is indicated for the treatment of hypertension.

According to IMS MAT sales data, Benicar had sales of USD 1,036 million in the US market. The US is the world's largest drug market and approvals to sell generic medicines there provide companies opportunities to increase their revenue.

Lupin shares today ended 0.04 percent up at Rs 1,337.8 on the BSE.

