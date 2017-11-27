App
Nov 27, 2017 10:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T's construction arm bags orders worth Rs 3,572 cr

"The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 3,572 crore across various business segments," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 3,572 crore across business segments.

L&T said transportation and infrastructure business has bagged order an worth Rs 1,358 crore from Bangalore International Airport Ltd.

Its metallurgical and material handling business received orders worth Rs 1,264 crore in the domestic market.

While the company's power transmission and distribution business and building and factories business won orders worth Rs 595 crore and Rs 355 crore, respectively.

Shares of the company were trading 0.87 per cent higher at Rs 1,226.90 apiece in the morning trade on BSE today.

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Larsen & Toubro

