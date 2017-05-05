LTI’s growth will be in the leader’s quadrant: CEO Sanjay Jalona

Under Sanjay Jalona, CEO and MD of LTI, the company has managed to grow in double digits and has grown digital business sales to 28 percent of overall revenue in a short span.

By Malini Bhupta

Over 18 months ago, LTI (earlier known as L&T Infotech) undertook a process to pivot into a digital transformation company from being a pureplay IT services company.

Under Sanjay Jalona, CEO and MD of LTI, the company has managed to grow in double digits and has grown digital business sales to 28 percent of overall revenue in a short span.

In conversation with Moneycontrol, Jalona explains what the company’s focus and strategy will be in these uncertain times.

As a company, you undertook a journey to become a digital transformation partner from being an IT services company. How has the journey been so far?

The changes that we have seen over the last few years made me believe that the customer expectations have changed dramatically because of the steep innovations in the market. I wanted to see how I could create a next generation services company. We are a 20,000 strong company and we call ourselves the right size company. But we have the balance-sheet to go after the big deals.

For us marrying the physical and digital came strongly as a theme. With a focus on analytics, automation, cloud and IoT, we went and built capabilities and even acquired a company in these areas. We believe we have to be the glue that binds people. How do we use these disparate pieces to create a work of art. We believe one person cannot find all the solutions.

Have you completely pivoted from being a traditional IT services company to a digital transformation partner?

It is foolhardy to say we are a new age company. We still have traditional businesses to look after. Maybe traditional business is 60-70 percent and that will change over time. The core strength is knowing our customer’s business. If you don’t understand the business, what will you digitize?

We know our verticals very and we know the exponential technologies. There is no gap between us other companies as far as knowing the exponential technologies are concerned as they are all new. How well do we apply these technologies to the existing verticals is the game now.

Digital services today account for 28 percent of revenues and what is driving this segment’s growth?

It is doing the same business processes using new technologies. Industry defines digital as SMAC (social, mobile, automation and cloud) plus internet of things and robotic process automation and business process automation. MOSAIC stands for mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud. If you look at the simple problem the government is trying to solve is how to increase the tax base. Using disparate data that is available and it is coming to the government in multiple forms. We are helping the government increase the tax base using analytics and digital technologies.

Your company is expected to clock double-digit revenue growth. Do you expect this to happen in FY18?

We never give revenue guidance but we have maintained that we will be in the leader’s quadrant if not the leaders. This applies to all other Indian IT companies. If you see our trajectory in the last four quarters, we have been on the leading end of the growth.

Banking, financial services and insurance account for 48 percent of your total revenues and it has shown healthy growth. Do you expect this to continue?

We have never shown pessimism as far as BFSI is concerned and we have grown well in this segment. We believe this sector will continue to grow. We remain positive about spends there. We are a billion dollar company and do have a body of work as the larger peers is not going to happen. Our model has been about focus.

Our focus is finance risk and compliance in this vertical. We did a capital adequacy test from scratch for one of our large client. Insurance we focus on property and casualty. We have taken a theme of products and we will be strongest in the core ERP platform. Citibank is a large customer and we value that relationship.

In a crowded place like BFS, in the last two quarters we have opened two Fortune 100 banks as our accounts. Banks are looking for people who have super specialization. We go by depth not just breadth.

Is it correct to assume that some of the new-age transformation deals are not big?

There are deals to digitize the front-end digital and then you have the back-end digitization, which is a lot more dollars.

Unitrax is a platform that is currently used by fund houses in Canada. How is that working for you?

Unitrax is about fund accounting and fund management and we have 50 percent in Canadian market. Our focus is on providing the platform to fund houses. The platform is essentially about transfer agency work and $700 bn are under management on the platform.

These are 10-year deals and they are always renewed. Four percent of our revenues come from this one platform. We have done a refresh to make it a user-oriented system from it being a transaction-oriented system.

You expect margins to remain at 14-15 percent?

We have said we will keep margins at 14-15 percent and we want to invest in the business.

Are you going to look at acquisitions more aggressively in the new fiscal?