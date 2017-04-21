App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 21, 2017 11:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T signs pact with Hanwha Techwin for army weapon

Larsen & Toubro and Hanwha Techwin signed a contract for execution of the 155mm/ 52 cal tracked self propelled gun program for the Indian army, the company said in a BSE filing today.

L&T signs pact with Hanwha Techwin for army weapon

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro has signed a contract with South Korea's Hanwha Techwin (HTW) for the supply of self propelled guns for the Indian army.

Larsen & Toubro and Hanwha Techwin signed a contract for execution of the 155mm/ 52 cal tracked self propelled gun program for the Indian army, the company said in a BSE filing today.

Larsen was the sole qualified bidder based on the trials and performance of the K9 VAJRA-T gun, customised by L&T with HTW as the technology partner.

"L&T plans to begin production of this vital weapon system at its Strategic Systems Complex at Talegaon near Pune in Maharashtra and deliver the first batch of 10 guns," Jayant Patil, Head of Defence and Aerospace and Member of Heavy Engineering Board at L&T, said.

The K9 VAJRA-T is an enhanced version of HTW's K9 Thunder, to suit specific requirement of Indian army including desert operations.

L&T shall not only manufacture K9 VAJRA-T in India, with over 50 per cent indigenous content, but also provide through life support f rom India, the company said.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.53 per cent higher at Rs 1,690 apiece on BSE today.

tags #BSE #Business #Larsen & Toubro #South Korea's Hanwha Techwin

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.