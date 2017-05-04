L&T Infotech rebrands itself as LTI in keeping with new business reality

Moneycontrol News

India's outsourcing companies are trying to distance themselves from their IT services past, as the business now requires them to have capabilities in digital transformation and not vanilla coding. In keeping with changing realities, L&T Infotech, the country’s sixth largest IT services company, is rebranding itself as LTI. Days after Wipro unveiled its new brand identity, L&T Infotech, too, has decided to drop the word ‘Infotech’ from its name to reflect the changed business environment. With the core value proposition shifting away from outsourcing of IT services to transformational activity, India’s technology companies are trying hard to covey to customers that they are more than just outsourcing companies.

L&T Infotech’s or LTI’s tagline says: ‘Let’s solve,’ which symbolizes its ability to come up with solutions in an ever-changing digital world. Explaining the rationale behind the rebranding exercise, Sanjay Jalona, CEO of L&T Infotech, "Twenty years ago we used to work with IT companies, but now we work with consumer, marketing, manufacturing and technology companies. Infotech was old and referred to the IT section of the customer base, which has changed as have technologies. We want to position ourselves differently in the marketplace."

Like many of its larger peers, L&T Infotech, too, has been chasing the transformational deals that require deployment of disruptive technologies like mobile, cloud, artificial intelligence and cloud. It may be recalled that Infosys dropped 'Technologies' from its name in 2011 as it got into different lines of business over the years. And, Wipro’s new brand identity seeks to convey pretty much the same thing to its customers.

Before rebranding itself, L&T Infotech kicked off its internal transformation journey 18 months ago under the new CEO Sanjay Jalona. While it sought to position itself as a digital transformation partner, it also brought about changes in its sales functions, delivery and human resource practices. Once the company achieved critical mass in its digital revenues – which account for 28 percent of total revenues – it decided to rebrand itself because by then it had a message to go to customers with.

The company has worked with Saffron, a global agency founded by Wally Olins, to develop a new corporate identity. The new identity and brand idea is based on amber sky and blue sea forming a mosaic of sorts. Jalona explains, "There are different pieces of rocks and they come together to form a mosaic, which is a work of art. We trademarked MOSAIC and it is our framework for digital transformation. All investments we are making are in these technologies and capabilities." MOSAIC is an acronym for a platform that will deliver disruptive technologies to customers like mobile, social, automation, artificial intelligence, IoT and cloud.

India’s outsourcing companies are now looking at rebranding themselves as it is important to be seen as partners who help customers solve problems and not as those offering IT services cheaper.