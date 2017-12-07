L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags Rs 1,600 cr order from HPCL

"L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T, has won an order worth Rs 1,600 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Visakhapatnam Refinery," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its a wholly-owned subsidiary has bagged an order worth Rs 1,600 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).
L&T said the project is part of HPCL Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project (VRMP).