Dec 07, 2017 10:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags Rs 1,600 cr order from HPCL

PTI
 
 
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its a wholly-owned subsidiary has bagged an order worth Rs 1,600 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

"L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T, has won an order worth Rs 1,600 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Visakhapatnam Refinery," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

L&T said the project is part of HPCL Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project (VRMP).

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,205.75 apiece on BSE, up 1.32 per cent from the previous close.

