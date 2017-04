Indian infrastructure and defence major L&T has signed a partnership agreement with South Korea's Hanwha Techwin to produce the K-9 Vajra-T Howitzers in India. This is a feather in L&T's cap, because this is only the second Howitzer contract that India has awarded after the Bofors scandal erupted, reports CNBC-TV18's Rituparna Bhuyan and Areeb Sherwani.