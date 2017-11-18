App
Nov 18, 2017 06:00 PM IST

L&T Construction bags Rs 8,650 cr order to build Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

The project involves construction of a 21.8 Km bridge connecting Mumbai mainland with Navi Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Larsen & Toubro said L&T construction, the heavy civil infrastructure business vertical has bagged a order worth Rs 8,650 crore from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Packages 1 and 3.

"The contract (package 1), secured in partnership with IHI Corporation, Japan involves construction of an Orthotropic Steel Deck crossing the various obligatory navigation channels," L&T said.

The package 1 involves construction of a multi-level interchange at Sewri and a 6-lane marine bridge from Sewri to 10.38 Km into the Mumbai bay.

The package 3, won by L&T on a stanadlone basis, involves construction of a 3.6 Km, 6-lane land bridge at Navi Mumbai, it said.

