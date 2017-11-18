L&T Construction bags Rs 8,650 cr order to build Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

Larsen & Toubro said L&T construction, the heavy civil infrastructure business vertical has bagged a order worth Rs 8,650 crore from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Packages 1 and 3.

The project involves construction of a 21.8 Km bridge connecting Mumbai mainland with Navi Mumbai.

"The contract (package 1), secured in partnership with IHI Corporation, Japan involves construction of an Orthotropic Steel Deck crossing the various obligatory navigation channels," L&T said.

The package 1 involves construction of a multi-level interchange at Sewri and a 6-lane marine bridge from Sewri to 10.38 Km into the Mumbai bay.

The package 3, won by L&T on a stanadlone basis, involves construction of a 3.6 Km, 6-lane land bridge at Navi Mumbai, it said.