L&T consortium wins USD 250 mn power project in Bangladesh

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said a consortium formed by it and Samsung C&T Corporation has bagged USD 250 million power plant contract in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has awarded the contract for setting up Bibiyana South 400 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant Project to a consortium of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Samsung C&T Corporation of South Korea," the engineering firm said in a statement.

L&T will execute the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contract valued at approximately USD 250 million.

The company said the 400 MW gas based power plant will be located at Bibiyana Upzila in Hobiganj district of Sylhet division in the northeastern sector of Bangladesh, around 215 km by road from Agartala in India.

L&T's scope includes design, detail engineering, supply, installation and commissioning of the complete power plant on a turnkey basis, it said.

"The plant will incorporate state-of-the-art Single Shaft Advanced Class Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and Generator from Siemens AG of Germany, which will be procured by L&T. L&T- Sargent & Lundy, a joint venture company of L&T and Sargent & Lundy LLC, USA, will carry out the plant integration and detail engineering, using propriety technology of Sargent & Lundy," it said.

"That L&T has bagged the fourth order in Bangladesh firmly establishes its project execution credentials in that country," Shailendra Roy, CEO & Managing Director – L&T Power & Whole-Time Director–L&T, said.

This project will be executed by the Gas Based Power Projects Business Unit of L&T, based out of Vadodara.

The company said it has executed several large gas based power projects on EPC basis for government utilities and independent power producers in India and abroad.

L&T has recently commissioned two gas based power projects in Bangladesh - 360 MW Bheramara Combined Cycle Power Plant Development Project of North West Power Generation Co Ltd, and 225 MW Sikalbaha Combined Cycle Power Plant Project of BPDB.

The company said it is also executing the Bibiyana III 400 MW Combined Cycle Power Project of BPDB for Marubeni Corporation of Japan on EPC basis, which is in advanced stage of execution.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with USD 17 billion in revenue.