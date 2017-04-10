L&T commissions gas turbines for Bangladesh power projects

Larsen & Toubro today said it has commissioned gas turbines for two large gas-based power projects in Bangladesh.

The first 150 megawatt (mw) gas turbine for Bangladesh Power Development Board's (BPDB) 225 mw combined cycle (dual fuel) power plant at Sikalbaha in Chittagong district was synchronised with the national grid on March 25.

The second 280 mw gas turbine for North West Power Generation Co Ltd (NWPGCL) combined cycle power plant (360 mw) at Bheramara in Kushtia district was synchronised with the grid on March 31, the company said in a statement.

"With the successful commissioning of these two gas turbines at their full capacity, approximately 450 mw of clean and green power has been added to the generation capacity of Bangladesh," it said.

BPDB had awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for Sikalbaha project to L&T through international bidding in August 2014 and work on the project started in April 2015.

L&T has supplied advanced class gas turbines and high efficiency steam turbines for this project.

NWPGCL had awarded the Bheramara project in July 2014 to Japanese company - Marubeni Corporation - through international bidding. Marubeni engaged L&T as its EPC sub-contractor.

In this project, L&T has supplied state-of-the-art gas turbines and steam turbines.

"The power plants are designed to operate on natural gas as well as heavy fuel oil and work is in advanced stage to commission the steam turbines in combined cycle mode later this year," it said. "Once commissioned, the two power plants will generate more than 635 mw on full load."

The EPC scope in these projects includes design, detailed engineering, supply, installation and commissioning of the power plant on a turnkey basis.

"While procuring gas turbines, steam turbines, gas booster compressors, transformers and other equipment from world renowned manufacturers, L&T has also supplied several of its high quality in-house manufactured equipment such as condensers, electrical switchgears and heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs)," the statement said.

L&T Power is also executing an EPC sub-contract for another 400 mw gas-based power plant at Bibiyana in Sylhet district in Bangladesh. It will be ready for commissioning in 2018-19.