Looking to raise funds via QIP or rights issue in Q3FY18: Bank of Baroda

The public sector undertaking (PSU) banks have been buzzing off late after reporting better than expected performance on loan growth and asset quality front.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, PS Jayakumar, MD & CEO of Bank of Baroda spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

We are looking to raise funds via qualified institutional placement (QIP) or rights issue in Q3 of FY18, said Jayakumar.

Talking about PSU banks recapitalisation, he said the nature of tendering the projects has changed.

Issues with regards to new loans possibly becoming non-performing assets (NPAs) are lower.

On business front, he said loan growth of 13.8 percent in the domestic business is sustainable.

We have exposure to accounts worth Rs 4,500 crore under second National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) list.

Incremental provision for second list is around Rs 1,100-1,200 crore, he added.

According to him, steel sector backed by running assets will hopefully see a turnaround.