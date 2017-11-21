App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 21, 2017 12:25 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Looking to raise funds via QIP or rights issue in Q3FY18: Bank of Baroda

The public sector undertaking (PSU) banks have been buzzing off late after reporting better than expected performance on loan growth and asset quality front.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The public sector undertaking (PSU) banks have been buzzing off late after reporting better than expected performance on loan growth and asset quality front.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, PS Jayakumar, MD & CEO of Bank of Baroda spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

We are looking to raise funds via qualified institutional placement (QIP) or rights issue in Q3 of FY18, said Jayakumar.

Talking about PSU banks recapitalisation, he said the nature of tendering the projects has changed.

Issues with regards to new loans possibly becoming non-performing assets (NPAs) are lower.

On business front, he said loan growth of 13.8 percent in the domestic business is sustainable.

We have exposure to accounts worth Rs 4,500 crore under second National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) list.

Incremental provision for second list is around Rs 1,100-1,200 crore, he added.

According to him, steel sector backed by running assets will hopefully see a turnaround.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

tags #Bank of Baroda (BOB) #Business

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.