Jan 16, 2018 02:37 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Jan 16, 2018 02:37 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Looking at more office space assets, says Majestic Auto

Majestic Auto is in focus on the back of stock's 47 percent upmove in the last month. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Mahesh Chander Munjal, CMD of the company discussed about what got the stock buzzing and the latest happenings in the company.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Munjal said that the standalone debt as on September 30, 2017, is Rs 140 crore and consolidated debt is at Rs 330 crore.

Talking about income, he said we have two sources of income; rental income of Rs 32 crore per annum and facility management of the same premises that we do and there is cost plus 10-15 percent income in it.

We are looking at more office space assets, he added.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

