you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 21, 2017 04:12 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Looking at inorganic opportunities; acquisitions to be funded via debt: Rupa & Co

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ramesh Agarwal, Whole Time Director of Rupa & Company spoke about the latest happenings in his company and shared business outlook for this financial year.

The stock gained over 50 percent in FY17 and is a peer to Dollar Industries that got listed on Friday.

Agarwal is confident of growth going forward and aims to achieve around 15 percent growth this fiscal. The company is also looking to foray into women lingerie segment and is looking for a tie-up for that.

Speaking about acquisitions, he said that the company will be looking at inorganic opportunities and they would be funded via debt.

On the exports front, he said that they are looking to grow exports from 2.5 percent to 10 percent of the revenues.

