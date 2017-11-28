App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 28, 2017 04:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lockheed Martin to increase number of women staff in India

The company employs about 1,000 people in India and out of this only 5 per cent are women.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin today said it wants to increase the number of women staff in India to 50 per cent from 5 per cent currently.

The company employs about 1,000 people in India and out of this only 5 per cent are women.

"We have set an ambitious target of taking this to 50 per cent," Lorraine M Martin, deputy executive Vice President, Lockheed Martin (RMS) told reporters here.

She is here to participate in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017.

The company, she added, is taking several steps to enhance interest of girls towards technology and engineering disciplines in the US and they would try to replicate those steps in India.

She further said huge potential exists in India in innovation and the only challenge is to tap that.

However, Martin pointed out that a clause in India's Factory Act prohibits women to work on machines after 5 pm.

"It is limiting the abilities of women," she said hoping that the issue would be addressed by the Indian government.

Talking about the presence of the company in India, she said they are working with Indian government on several products.

She also said space science is an important area for enhancing cooperation with India.

Lockheed Martin in June singed a deal with the Tata Group to produce, operate and export the combat-proven F-16 fighters in India. Under the deal, Lockheed will shift its Fort Worth, Texas plant to India.

tags #Business #Companies #Global Entrepreneurship Summit #Lockheed Martin

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.