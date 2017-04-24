Reliance Industries Q4 results LIVE: RIL beats estimates; Jio subscibers at 109mn

Live now
Apr 24, 2017 06:35 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
First cut: The numbers look like a beat on an operational basis. Standalone net profit stood at Rs 8,053 crore. Total income stood at Rs 94,825 crore. Gross refining margin, the closely-watched number, stood at USD 11.5 a barrel against forecast of USD 11 a barrel QoQ.
A CNBC-TV18 poll had forecast net profit to come in at Rs 8,000 crore.
Welcome to the live coverage of Reliance Industries fourth quarter results.
(Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network18, which publishes moneycontrol.com)
This afternoon, Jio declared its financials separately, net loss had widened to Rs 22.50 crore in the six months to March, a period when the company virtually had no revenue and ran two back-to-back promotional offers.
Reliance shares have been on a tear over the past few years. Veteran broker Dipan Mehta said with expansion of the petchem business capacity and with Jio revenues starting to accrue, the stock has more room to run.
"We think Jio itself could clock revenues of Rs 20,000 crore and get valued at Rs 1 lakh crore (Rs 600 per share)," he said. "Accordingly, we think RIL shares could go up to Rs 1,800."
"The company has beaten Singapore GRM by nearly USD 5," market expert Sudip Anand of IDBI Capital told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. "That is operationally very strong."
The standalone unit's finance cost has fallen by nearly 50 percent, from Rs 1,204 crore to Rs 556 crore. The dip has surprised analysts.
