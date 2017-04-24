App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 24, 2017 06:35 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Industries Q4 results LIVE: RIL beats estimates; Jio subscibers at 109mn

Welcome to the live coverage of Reliance Industries fourth-quarter (Q4) results.

highlights

  • Apr 24, 05:32 PM (IST)

    Welcome to the live coverage of Reliance Industries fourth quarter results.

    (Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network18, which publishes moneycontrol.com)

  • Apr 24, 06:33 PM (IST)

    We've put our key takeaways copy. Read more here.

  • Apr 24, 06:08 PM (IST)

    This afternoon, Jio declared its financials separately, net loss had widened to Rs 22.50 crore in the six months to March, a period when the company virtually had no revenue and ran two back-to-back promotional offers.

  • Apr 24, 06:05 PM (IST)

    Reliance shares have been on a tear over the past few years. Veteran broker Dipan Mehta said with expansion of the petchem business capacity and with Jio revenues starting to accrue, the stock has more room to run.

    "We think Jio itself could clock revenues of Rs 20,000 crore and get valued at Rs 1 lakh crore (Rs 600 per share)," he said. "Accordingly, we think RIL shares could go up to Rs 1,800."

  • Apr 24, 05:55 PM (IST)

    "The company has beaten Singapore GRM by nearly USD 5," market expert Sudip Anand of IDBI Capital told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. "That is operationally very strong."

  • Apr 24, 05:53 PM (IST)

    The standalone unit's finance cost has fallen by nearly 50 percent, from Rs 1,204 crore to Rs 556 crore. The dip has surprised analysts.

  • Apr 24, 05:52 PM (IST)

    The standalone unit's finance cost has fallen by nearly 50 percent, from Rs 1,204 crore to Rs 556 crore. The dip has surprised analysts.

  • Apr 24, 05:37 PM (IST)

    First cut: The numbers look like a beat on an operational basis. Standalone net profit stood at Rs 8,053 crore. Total income stood at Rs 94,825 crore. Gross refining margin, the closely-watched number, stood at USD 11.5 a barrel against forecast of USD 11 a barrel QoQ.

    A CNBC-TV18 poll had forecast net profit to come in at Rs 8,000 crore.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.