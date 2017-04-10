Liquor ban will have larger effects on tourism industry: ITC Hotels CEO

The Supreme Court's decision to ban sale of liquor within 500 metres of national and state highways have left the hotel industry sulking. CNBC-TV18 reached out to the top bosses of Hilton, ITC Hotels and Mahindra Holidays. ITC's Dipak Haksar feels that the ban will have an adverse impact on India's tourism sector. Arun Nanda of Mahindra on the other hand does not see the liquor ban impacting their business as such. He however has slammed the ban as unfortunate. However, President and CEO of Hilton Hotels, Christopher Nassetta, said the impact of the Supreme Court's liquor order will be limited.

