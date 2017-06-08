Life insurers’ equity assets see 27% jump in FY17

Life insurance companies saw a 27 percent jump in their equity assets in financial year 2016-17. According to data from the Life Insurance Council, the equity assets (at market value) of life insurers stood at Rs 7.56 lakh crore in FY17 as compared to Rs 5.95 lakh crore in FY16.

The rise in the equity assets has primarily been driven by the run-up in the stock markets in India in the last financial year, especially during the second half of FY17.

The total assets held by life insurers rose by 18 percent to Rs 29.8 lakh crore in FY17 on a y-o-y basis. Of this, fixed income (at book value) stood at Rs 21.67 lakh crore seeing an increase of 15.2 percent over previous fiscal. Infrastructure investments stood at Rs 3.44 lakh crore, showing a 12.3 percent increase, especially with the regulator’s efforts to boost investments into this sector from insurers by allowing them to invest in newer instruments as well.

In terms of the number of direct employees being added to the sector, there was a less than 1 percent growth with an addition of merely 2253 employees. The total number of direct employees stood at 2,49,794 at the end of FY17. The number of branches also saw a dip with 116 branches being closed/merged in the previous financial year.

With a strong focus on digital and bancassurance channels of distribution, the total number of branches stood at 10,955 at the end of March 31, 2017 compared to 11,071 in March 31, 2016.

In a surprising development, almost 72,000 individual agents were added to the industry taking the total count to 2.08 million agents at the end of FY17. Agent attrition has been a cause of concern for the industry and the insurers as well as the regulator have been taking a number of steps to curb this. These measures include reducing the pass percentage, better training and career development opportunities, better rates of commission to sell products among others.

Overall, the capital deployed in the sector (including share premium) remained flat at Rs 34,847 crore in FY17, showing a growth of 1.4 percent over the previous fiscal.