Life insurers bat for flexibility in health cover, want to sell indemnity policies

Moneycontrol News

Life insurance companies are looking to have a more flexible regulatory regime for health insurance. With the insurance regulator disallowing them from selling indemnity policies, a large chunk of such products available in the market had to be withdrawn.

In indemnity-based insurance plans, an individual can visit their choice of healthcare provider to avail treatment. The insurer pays a fixed sum as a lump sum amount for this, which is also referred to as reimbursement.

Now, life insurers are only allowed to sell benefit-based health insurance, which refers to fixed amounts set for healthcare expenses like hospital expenses and hospitalisation. If an insured happens to incur additional expenses, it will not be payable.

While the product committee for life insurance is likely to present its report to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), members will seek some flexibility to design and sell products. Further, IRDAI has also been requested to reconsider letting them sell indemnity products.

"We are hoping that the regulator pays heed to our demand to sell indemnity-based health plans," said a committee member.

In case of products sold by life insurers, the mortality tables are used as a guide to price policies. Individual considerations such as personal health and fitness are not taken into account unlike for products sold by general insurers and health insurers.

Life insurers want flexibility to sell products to individuals and price them on the basis of how fit a person is and according to her lifestyle-related behaviour which includes smoking (which is already a factor) as well as consumption of alcohol.

Discounts could be given to healthier individuals in the same age band. Once this report is tabled with IRDAI, the regulator will discuss with the stakeholders and bring out necessary regulations for implementation of the committee recommendations.