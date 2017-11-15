LIC hikes stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance by 2%

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has hiked its stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance by 2.03 per cent by buying 86.75 lakh shares in the open market.

LIC, which had 5.19 per cent stake earlier, increased its shareholding in the company to 7.23 per cent by buying shares between September 28 and November 13, 2017, LIC said in a filing to BSE.

Shares Indiabulls Housing Finance closed 2.68 per cent down at Rs 1,161 apiece on the BSE.