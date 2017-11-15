App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 15, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

LIC hikes stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance by 2%

LIC, which had 5.19 per cent stake earlier, increased its shareholding in the company to 7.23 per cent by buying shares between September 28 and November 13, 2017, LIC said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has hiked its stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance by 2.03 per cent by buying 86.75 lakh shares in the open market.

LIC, which had 5.19 per cent stake earlier, increased its shareholding in the company to 7.23 per cent by buying shares between September 28 and November 13, 2017, LIC said in a filing to BSE.

Shares Indiabulls Housing Finance closed 2.68 per cent down at Rs 1,161 apiece on the BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #Indiabulls Housing Finance #LIC #Life Insurance Corporation

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.