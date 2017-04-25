App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 25, 2017 09:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

LG hopes G6 smartphone to clock Rs 500 cr sales in 2017

The G6 will retail in India for Rs 51,990 which implies that from sale of up to 12,000 units a month, the company is estimated to clock business of about Rs 499 crore in 2017.

LG hopes G6 smartphone to clock Rs 500 cr sales in 2017

Korean firm LG Electronics is betting big on its new smartphone G6, its first water and dust proof, and expecting the premium device to generate Rs 500-crore sales this year.

"We are not in number race but our business is decided by our target consumers and dealers. We expect to sell two-times more units of G6 compared to LG G5. Monthly sale of G5 was in the range of 5-6 thousand units," LG Electronics India Head Corporate Marketing Amit Gujral said after launching G6.

The G6 will retail in India for Rs 51,990 which implies that from sale of up to 12,000 units a month, the company is estimated to clock business of about Rs 499 crore in 2017.

Gujral said the 4G phone with 5.7 inch display is of military test standard for ruggedness.

"Other phones in market don't remain water proof if their screen is damaged or replaced but G6 will continue to be water proof even after screen replacement. It can remain safe in water even if immersed for 30 minute at depth of 1.5 metre," Gujral said.

The G6 smartphone supports all mobile services band that are active in India. It comes 4GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage, supports 2 terabyte (2048 GB) external storage, 13 megapixel dual camera at rear side and 5 MP on front.

"Both the camera have wide angle view. Rear camera can cover up to 105 degree and front camera 100 degree angle. We have started new trend. This phone comes with display ratio of 18:9 which gives perfect rectangular view and enhances content viewing experience," he said.

LG G6 has 3,300 mAH battery and half of it can be charged in 30 minutes.

"We have seen some bad example of battery blast in phones of some companies last year. In G6, we have applied extra caution by adding a heat sync material in battery," Gujral said.

The phone will start selling on Amazon website from today and will be available across 20 top cities in next few days.

tags #Amit Gujral #Business #LG Electronics #smartphone G6

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.