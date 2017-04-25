LG hopes G6 smartphone to clock Rs 500 cr sales in 2017

Korean firm LG Electronics is betting big on its new smartphone G6, its first water and dust proof, and expecting the premium device to generate Rs 500-crore sales this year.

"We are not in number race but our business is decided by our target consumers and dealers. We expect to sell two-times more units of G6 compared to LG G5. Monthly sale of G5 was in the range of 5-6 thousand units," LG Electronics India Head Corporate Marketing Amit Gujral said after launching G6.

The G6 will retail in India for Rs 51,990 which implies that from sale of up to 12,000 units a month, the company is estimated to clock business of about Rs 499 crore in 2017.

Gujral said the 4G phone with 5.7 inch display is of military test standard for ruggedness.

"Other phones in market don't remain water proof if their screen is damaged or replaced but G6 will continue to be water proof even after screen replacement. It can remain safe in water even if immersed for 30 minute at depth of 1.5 metre," Gujral said.

The G6 smartphone supports all mobile services band that are active in India. It comes 4GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage, supports 2 terabyte (2048 GB) external storage, 13 megapixel dual camera at rear side and 5 MP on front.

"Both the camera have wide angle view. Rear camera can cover up to 105 degree and front camera 100 degree angle. We have started new trend. This phone comes with display ratio of 18:9 which gives perfect rectangular view and enhances content viewing experience," he said.

LG G6 has 3,300 mAH battery and half of it can be charged in 30 minutes.

"We have seen some bad example of battery blast in phones of some companies last year. In G6, we have applied extra caution by adding a heat sync material in battery," Gujral said.

The phone will start selling on Amazon website from today and will be available across 20 top cities in next few days.