Lexus unveils NX 300h, commercial launch in January

Toyota-owned luxury brand Lexus today unveiled its fourth model in India, the NX 300h, a compact hybrid SUV with starting price expected at around Rs 60 lakh.

This will be the third sports utility vehicle by Lexus but also the smallest of the lot. It will compete for space against Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3 and Audi Q5 though none of the German cars come in hybrid versions. The NX 300h will be available only in the hybrid version as of now.

Its commercial launch will take place in January which is when Lexus will unveil the prices and commence deliveries. Bookings, however, have already begun of the NX 300h.

Like its older siblings the NX 300h will also be brought to Indian showrooms in imported forms. The company already offers the RX 450h, ES 300h and the LX 450h in India. Lexus has already signaled it is looking at assembling models in India which would bring prices down by around 30 percent, as per estimates.

The NX 300h which will be available in Luxury and Sport trims and will be sold through the limited four dealerships Lexus has in the country – Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The car will be powered by 2.5 litre, 4-cylinder engine which can generate peak power of 194bhp and a top speed of 180kmph. The company claims the NX 300h runs 100 kms from 8.5 litres of fuel in city driving conditions.