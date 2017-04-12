App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 12, 2017 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lenovo India appoints Vivek Sharma as DCG Director

Lenovo India today announced the appointment of Vivek Sharma as the Director of Data Center Group (DCG).

"As the new India DCG leader, Vivek will be responsible for driving profitable growth in India. He will focus on customer-centric solutions as well as manage an extensive product portfolio including server, storage, software, services and networking," a company release said.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

Sharma will be based in Bangalore and report to Sumir Bhatia, Vice President - Data Centre Group, Asia Pacific, Lenovo. He will also be part of Lenovo?s India Leadership Team led by India MD and CEO, Rahul Agarwal, it added.

Sharma joins Lenovo from Dimension Data, prior to which he held several leadership positions at Wipro. With over 25 years of experience, Sharma has held positions across areas like enterprise sales, alliances, distribution, telecom, cloud and data center services.

"I am really excited to lead the DCG business in India, at a time when the data center business is at an inflection point with immense growth potential, both immediate and long term. This space will see a definitive influx of some very disruptive technology," Sharma said.

