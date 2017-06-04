Lemon Tree Hotels to open up to 15 properties by FY19

Hospitality chain Lemon Tree Hotel Company is planning to add up to 15 hotels with over 1,200 rooms across India by the end of next fiscal.

The company, which has 40 hotels with 4,300 rooms in 24 cities across the country, is looking at Siliguri, Mumbai, Patna, Amritsar, Gangtok, Jammu, Lucknow, Kolkata and Coimbatore for its new properties.

"We plan to open up to 15 hotels across India by the end of next fiscal year as part of our expansion plans. This would add over 1,200 rooms to our present room inventory," Lemon Tree Hotel Company President Vikramjit Singh told PTI.

When asked about the investment for the expansion, Singh did not share details saying these hotels would be a mix of company-owned and managed properties.

Lemon Tree Hotels is also focusing on the leisure destinations going forward.

"We are aiming to tap the leisure destinations with a focus on domestic travellers as they constitute around 85 per cent of our customers across the chain," Singh said.

Founded in 2002 by Patu Keswani, the company has hotels under four brands -- Lemon Tree Premier, which is an upscale brand; Lemon Tree Resorts, a leisure segment brand; Lemon Tree Hotels, a midscale brand and the economy brand Red Fox Hotels. PTI AKT RKL ANU .