App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 04, 2017 12:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lemon Tree Hotels to open up to 15 properties by FY19

Hospitality chain Lemon Tree Hotel Company is planning to add up to 15 hotels with over 1,200 rooms across India by the end of next fiscal.

Lemon Tree Hotels to open up to 15 properties by FY19

Hospitality chain Lemon Tree Hotel Company is planning to add up to 15 hotels with over 1,200 rooms across India by the end of next fiscal.

The company, which has 40 hotels with 4,300 rooms in 24 cities across the country, is looking at Siliguri, Mumbai, Patna, Amritsar, Gangtok, Jammu, Lucknow, Kolkata and Coimbatore for its new properties.

"We plan to open up to 15 hotels across India by the end of next fiscal year as part of our expansion plans. This would add over 1,200 rooms to our present room inventory," Lemon Tree Hotel Company President Vikramjit Singh told PTI.

When asked about the investment for the expansion, Singh did not share details saying these hotels would be a mix of company-owned and managed properties.

Lemon Tree Hotels is also focusing on the leisure destinations going forward.

"We are aiming to tap the leisure destinations with a focus on domestic travellers as they constitute around 85 per cent of our customers across the chain," Singh said.

Founded in 2002 by Patu Keswani, the company has hotels under four brands -- Lemon Tree Premier, which is an upscale brand; Lemon Tree Resorts, a leisure segment brand; Lemon Tree Hotels, a midscale brand and the economy brand Red Fox Hotels. PTI AKT RKL ANU .

tags #Business

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.