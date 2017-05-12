Job cuts become inevitable as IT loses sheen

Moneycontrol News

The slowdown in the growth, changing technologies, increasing automation and pricing pressure is forcing IT companies to go on a cost-cutting drive, which may result in laying off thousands of employees. US President Donald Trump protectionist policies of hiring Americans for tech jobs is forcing IT companies to tweak their business models and rethink of cost arbitrage model.

Most of the big Indian and multinational IT companies have announced that they are going to trim their workforce to realign their business models. This year alone large IT companies have let go 56,000 engineers, according to a report in Mint.

The report said that Indian IT firms such Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra along with Cognizant Technology Solutions, Cap Gemini SA and DXC Technology plan, which together employed around 1.24 million people, plans to let go 4.5 percent of their workforce.

For nearly two decades, India’s USD 154 billion outsourcing industry fattened itself on a steady stream of orders from overseas firms. Thanks to cheaper local salaries, IT companies were able to meet the technology requirements of global firms at low costs. But the wage inflation in India has now eroded that advantage.

US major Cognizant applied for 50 percent fewer H-1B visas this year compared to the last, as it is stepping up hiring in the US, Moneycontrol reported earlier. It is also offering voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to its senior management in India in its push for digital technology and accelerate growth.

US-based DXC Technology is undergoing a 3-year restructuring process and plans to reduce its offices in India from 50 to 26. The firm plans to bring down its total employee size by 10,000 this year.

India’s second largest IT firm, Infosys plans to let go over 3,500 senior and mid-level employees in phased manner in the next couple of quarters, according to a report The Hindu BusinessLine.

Recently, Wipro the third-largest IT company in India, gave pink slips to about 600 employees during a rigorous appraisal process and plans to lay off more in coming quarters ahead. Tech Mahindra also plans to layoff nearly 7,000-8,000 employees.

The current layoffs have resulted in a mid-life crisis for those who have been asked to leave and are finding it increasingly difficult to land a new job, even with a salary haircut as the domain they specialised in becomes obsolete.

The only saving grace is that the biggest IT company in India, TCS does not have any immediate plan to layoff this year.

Experts believe that the industry will resort to more job cuts as their costs are rising. Companies are also under pressure to protect margins and work on newer technologies to put them back on growth path.

Once the sunshine sector of Indian economy, IT seems to have lost its sheen, and is now staring at an uncertain future.