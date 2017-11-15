Laurus Labs gets EIR from USFDA for two API plants in Vizag

Drug maker Laurus Labs on Tuesday said it has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US FDA for its Unit 1 and Unit 3 plants located at Parawada, Visakhapatnam.

EIR indicates the closure of inspection.

Both the units that manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) were inspected by US FDA in August 2017 and got two observations which were of procedural in nature.

Laurus is one of the world's largest suppliers of APIs for antiretroviral and Hepatitis-C drugs, and works with most of the top generic companies.

Shares of Laurus gained 0.01 percent to close at Rs 524.30 on BSE, while the benchmark Sensex declined 0.28 percent to end at 32,941.87 points.