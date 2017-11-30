App
Nov 30, 2017 05:47 PM IST

Laurus Labs anti-retro-viral copy gets USFDA tentative nod

The patent of Viread is set to expire on December 15, 2017, with the patent on a pediatric version of the drug set to expire in early 2018.

Representative image.
 
 
Moneycontrol News

Laurus Labs on Thursday said it has received its maiden tentative approval from US FDA for anti-HIV drug Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets 300mg.

Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets 300mg is therapeutically equivalent to Viread Tablets 300mg of Gilead.

Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets 300mg is used for treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and paediatric patients 2 years of age and older.

For Laurus that specializes in manufacture and supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for antiretroviral and hepatitis C drugs  - the approval marks entry into US formulation business. The company is developing and filing pipeline of ANDAs relying on its backward integration strengths.

Viread was Gilead's first drug in a new generation of drugs known as nucleotide analogue reverse transcriptase inhibitors.

Gilead's drug was approved in 2001, and then followed up with several combination drugs centered around tenofovir disoproxil fumarate including the blockbuster drug Truvada.

The patent of Viread is set to expire on December 15, 2017, with the patent on a pediatric version of the drug set to expire in early 2018. Laurus will be able to launch the drug in US market on patent expiry of Viread.

Viread has sales of USD 591 million in US for the year ended December 2016

Teva, Mylan, Aurobindo Pharma and Strides Shasun have tentative approvals for the drug. Teva has entered into patent settlement agreement with Gilead to launch the generic version little earlier over others.

Shares of Laurus gained 0.31 percent to close at Rs 523.90 on BSE, while the benchmark Sensex declined 1.35 percent to end 33,149.35 points.

