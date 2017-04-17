Larsen & Toubro arm gets job orders worth Rs 2,694 crore

Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro's (L&T) construction arm has bagged orders worth Rs 2,694 crore across various business segments.

"The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 2,694 crore across various business segments," L&T said in a BSE filing today.

While its water and effluent treatment vertical has secured Rs 2,227-crore orders, the smart world communications business bagged a contract of Rs 180 crore from Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation.

The company's transportation infrastructure business has received an order worth Rs 287 crore for a road project in Maharashtra.

The stock of L&T traded 0.42 percent higher at Rs 1,685 on BSE.