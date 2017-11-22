Lanco promoter meets REC, Power Finance officials to discuss debt resolution

Lanco Infratech promoter L Madhusudhan Rao and Managing Director G Venkatesh Babu on Tuesday met the top management of two of its biggest lenders, Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation, to discuss resolution of its over Rs 43,000 crore debt.

Lanco is one of the twelve companies which found mention in the Reserve Bank of India’s first list of defaulters that had to be referred to the National Company Law Tribunal. It has been close to two-and-a-half months since the Tribunal, as per the law under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, appointed on August 9 an insolvency resolution professional to oversee the debt restructuring.

The insolvency resolution professional has six months to chalk out a plan with the debtors and other stakeholders to save the company. This could include selling of the assets and conversion of the debtor’s debt into equity. This period is extendable by 270 days. During this period, the company’s board is suspended and so are the ongoing proceedings against the defaulter.

If attempts at resolution have failed even after a lapse of 15 months, the company will go into liquidation.

REC Chairman and Managing Director PV Ramesh and PFC Director (Projects) C Gangopadhyay attended the meeting though the latter’s presence could not be independently confirmed. PFC Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Sharma was not part of the meeting.

Lanco’s attempts at disposing some of its assets to repay the debts have not borne fruit. Most of the assets -- namely power plants, roads, real estates and mines -- belong to the company’s special purpose vehicles.

The company hasn’t posted a profit for at least 10 quarters now. It posted a net loss of Rs 575.29 crore in the September quarter. This was against losses of Rs 150.74 crore in the same quarter a year ago and Rs 1,691.49 crore in the first three months of the current financial year that ends in March. Lanco hasn’t paid salaries to its employees for at least two months now, according to company sources.