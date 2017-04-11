Lamborghini launches latest Huracan Performante model in India

Italian super sports car maker Lamborghini today launched its latest Huracan Performante model in India with price starting at Rs 3.97 crore as it bids to strengthen leadership position in the segment.

The Performante is the newest addition to the Huracan range. Powered by a 5.2-litre V10 petrol engine, the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds. It has a top speed of over 325 km per hour.

"We had a good year last year. This is the third launch for us in 2017 and we hope that it will help us strengthen our leadership position here in India," Lamborghini India head Sharad Agarwal told PTI here.

He said the company has already sold out the allocation of Lamborghini Performante for the year in India.

"We are currently requesting more allocation for India as this is one of the important markets for Lamborghini," he added. Globally, the company limits the production to around 3,700 to 3,800 units a year and different markets are allocated only a certain number of units.

The Lamborghini Performante has a hybrid aluminum and carbon fibre frame that makes it lighter by 40 kg than other Huracan family models.

The company has been present in India for around three years and sold 28 units last year achieving leadership position in the super cars segment.

It sells a range of sports cars under its Huracan and Aventador families in India priced between Rs 3.07 crore and Rs 6.2 crore (ex-showroom Delhi).

Lamborghini is betting big on the Indian market and expects its sales in the country to double by 2020.

On the market outlook, Agarwal said, "The super sports car segment is around 70 units a year at the moment. In the next 24-36 months, we expect it to touch the 100 mark."

Lamborghini competes with the likes of Ferrari in the segment with cars priced at Rs 2 crore and above with horse power 400 hp onwards.

Agarwal said India has been seeing a change in terms of customers in super sports car segment. Earlier, it used to be second or third generation entrepreneurs, but today a lot of young first generation entrepreneurs also buying these cars.

Besides, there is also demand coming in not just from metros, but from smaller tier two and three cities, he added.