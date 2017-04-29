Lakshmi Vilas Bank to revise MCLR from May 1

Private sector Lakshmi Vilas Bank will revise the Marginal Cost of funds-based Lending Rates (MCLR) following the RBI guidelines, with effect from May 1, 2017.

The revised rate for overnight MCLR has been fixed at 9.40 percent while for one month it is at 9.45 percent, the Tamil Nadu-based bank said in a statement. For

For three-month period, MCLR rates have been revised to 9.50 percent and for six-month period it is fixed at 9.60 per cent. The rate for one year is fixed at 9.70 percent. Loans and advances disbursed will be priced with reference to the new MCLR benchmark from May 1, it added. PTI

