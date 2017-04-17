App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 17, 2017 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kunal Bahl terms confusion over Snapchat, Snapdeal as 'ridiculous'

"The ridiculousness of the situation aside, this snippet is funny beyond belief," Bahl tweeted on Sunday night

Kunal Bahl terms confusion over Snapchat, Snapdeal as 'ridiculous'
Priyanka Sahay

Moneycontrol News

At a time when Indians confused Snapdeal for messaging app Snapchat and started downgrading the app of the e-commerce platform, co-founder Kunal Bahl took a light-hearted approach and shared a meme on Twitter, terming the whole incident as ridiculous.

"The ridiculousness of the situation aside, this snippet is funny beyond belief," Bahl tweeted on Sunday night.

In a case of mistaken identity, people started criticising e-commerce firm Snapdeal on social media, after Evan Spiegel, the chief executive of Snapchat was alleged to have called India a "poor country" adding that his app was only for the rich.

The details of the remarks were revealed in a lawsuit by filed by an ex-employee named Anthony Pompliano, Variety magazine reported.

This came as a shock to many especially at a time when most international technology companies are looking to get a pie of the Indian market.

According to the lawsuit, the incident happened 2015 when Pompliano was expressing his concerns that the app was not making a mark in the overseas market. Abruptly cutting him off, Spiegel said “this app is only for rich people. I don’t want to expand into poor countries like India and Spain.”

In the meme, shared by Bahl, Snapchat is seen as crying over its founder's alleged ill-fated comment even as Snapdeal is trying to save itself from the brickbats of common users.

Snapdeal is currently in talks with larger rival Flipkart for a merger.

tags #E-commerce #Kunal Bahl #Snapdeal #Startup

