Kunal Bahl terms confusion over Snapchat, Snapdeal as 'ridiculous'

Moneycontrol News

At a time when Indians confused Snapdeal for messaging app Snapchat and started downgrading the app of the e-commerce platform, co-founder Kunal Bahl took a light-hearted approach and shared a meme on Twitter, terming the whole incident as ridiculous.

The ridiculousness of the situation aside, this snippet is funny beyond belief. https://t.co/G2oEomZjQh — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) April 16, 2017

"The ridiculousness of the situation aside, this snippet is funny beyond belief," Bahl tweeted on Sunday night.

In a case of mistaken identity, people started criticising e-commerce firm Snapdeal on social media, after Evan Spiegel, the chief executive of Snapchat was alleged to have called India a "poor country" adding that his app was only for the rich.

The details of the remarks were revealed in a lawsuit by filed by an ex-employee named Anthony Pompliano, Variety magazine reported.

This came as a shock to many especially at a time when most international technology companies are looking to get a pie of the Indian market.

According to the lawsuit, the incident happened 2015 when Pompliano was expressing his concerns that the app was not making a mark in the overseas market. Abruptly cutting him off, Spiegel said “this app is only for rich people. I don’t want to expand into poor countries like India and Spain.”

In the meme, shared by Bahl, Snapchat is seen as crying over its founder's alleged ill-fated comment even as Snapdeal is trying to save itself from the brickbats of common users.

Snapdeal is currently in talks with larger rival Flipkart for a merger.