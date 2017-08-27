Kiran Mazumdar Shaw heading committee to drive CEO selection: Nilekani

Moneycontrol News

In his first call with investors after returning to the Infosys Board as Chairman, Nandan Nilekani made it clear that the company was focused on its search for a new chief executive and that he will stay on only until the business and Board stabilise.

“I plan to be here as long as necessary. I will not be here as soon as I am not necessary,” Nilekani said on the call that lasted a little over an hour on Friday morning.

The country’s second largest software services company’s first non-co-founder chief executive Vishal Sikka stepped down a week ago, citing continuous distractions and increasingly personal attacks on him. On Thursday, he resigned as the Executive Vice Chairman, a role in which he was to help the company transition to a new CEO. Along with him, two Board members- Jeffrey Lehman, John Etchemendy -- also put in their papers.

Nilekani took over as the non-executive, non-independent director and chairman of the Board even as the ex-chairman R Seshasayee exited.

On the call, Nilekani made it clear that there were three main things he was looking to do as Chairman- “CEO search has to be done, Board has to be reconstituted, business has to be stabilised,” he told investors.

He added that for the CEO position, Infosys “will look at both internal and external candidates. We will also look at Infosys alumni”. He was referring to former Infosys employees as alumni.

The search would be global, and the idea candidate would have experience in managing a large organisation, has a strong technology prowess, and is able to strengthen relationship between all key stakeholders. It is clear that the company does not want to land itself in a similar founder-Board face-off as has been going on for the past few months.

“We have an excellent nominations committee headed by Kiran Mazumdar Shaw; they will drive the CEO selection,” added Nilekani.

He made it clear that there was no set time limit for which he will continue as the Board chairman, but stressed that his role was not that of an executive, and that he will steer the company towards stability, honouring the faith that the Board, Murthy and investors had placed in him.

On questions regarding the Panaya deal, Nilekani said he was looking at the issue “dispassionately,” and reiterated his stand that Infosys takes corporate governance standards very seriously.

He also peppered his interaction with references to how he handled India’s biometric identification system Aadhaar between two ideologically different governments, and stressed that he would be returning to his various different roles outside of Infosys.

“I really want to be focused on the future. We want to bring complete stability in the organisation. We have to ensure there are no discordant voices on the board, everybody is on the same page… I have not come as the CEO, not as the execution guy. I have come as a guy who has confidence of all the stakeholders, be it board, employees and customers,” he said.