This week in auto: Maruti unveils new Dzire, Kia to enter India

The auto industry saw an action-packed week. From a review petition filed in the Supreme Court by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in the matter of the BS-3 vehicle ban to unveiling of market leader Maruti Suzuki's much-awaited Dzire, here are the top motown stories for the week gone by.

*SIAM files review petition against the BS 3 sales ban in Supreme Court

Industry body SIAM filed a review petition before the Supreme Court against its ruling which banned sale of Bharat Stage III (BS 3) vehicles after March 31.

Commercial vehicle makers like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, VE Commercial Vehicles and Mahindra & Mahindra are saddled with nearly 45,000 units of unsold BS 3 stock valued at least at Rs 4,000 crore.

SIAM argued that the court did not cover some facts of the case before passing a judgment. It went on to say that the court misinterpreted the date on a memorandum from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways as March 3, 2015 whereas it should have been March 3, 2017.

*Maruti Suzuki and TVS Motors declare Q4 results

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest car maker declared its fourth quarter results where profit grew by 15.8 percent to Rs 1,709 crore compared with Rs 1,476.2 crore in same quarter last fiscal, aided by better revenue growth but contraction in margin limited growth.

The company sold 4.14 lakh units during the quarter, a growth of 15 percent over 3.6 lakh units sold in same quarter last fiscal. Topline beat analysts' expectations but bottomline and operational performance matched estimates. Profit was expected at Rs 1,739 crore on revenue of Rs 18,621 crore for the quarter, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Chennai-based TVS Motors declared a net profit fall of nearly 7 percent in the fourth quarter hurt by lower motorcycle sales at home, but beat analysts' estimates. The company posted net profit at Rs 127 crore in the March quarter, with total income up 1.6 percent to Rs 3139 crore.

Profit for the quarter was impacted by a one-time provision of Rs 57 crore towards discounts for BS III compliant vehicles sold by the dealers in March.

*Kia Motors announces India entry

Korean car maker Kia Motors inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government for setting up a 300,000 units a year car manufacturing plant with an investment of Rs 7000 crore.

Kia, an affiliate company of Hyundai Motors, will manufacture compact sedans and sports utility vehicles from the facility. The project is expected to generate employment of over 11,000 people, both permanent and temporary. While the project will likely take off in the last quarter of 2017 the first batch of cars is expected to be rolled out in the second half of 2019.

*Unveiling of Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest car maker, shared details today about its upcoming compact sedan Dzire which will go on sale next month.

The new car, which will sport a completely redone exterior and interior styling, will take on the newly launched Tigor by Tata Motors, Xcent by Hyundai, Figo Aspire by Ford and Ameo by Volkswagen, all of which were launched in the last two years.

Dzire, which has been the second highest selling car for the Delhi-based company commanding a 50 percent share in its segment, has undergone a generational shift at a time when the segment is witnessing fresh action.

Built on a fifth generation B platform the Dzire, which has already gone into production in India, is built using high tensile steel making it light weight and thereby deliver higher environmental performance and fuel efficiency, claimed the company.

*VECV and Tata Motors launching new EGR tech to meet BS-IV norms