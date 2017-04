KDDL was buzzing in trade today as the company signed a pact with NOMOS Glashutte and Oris to retail their watches in India.

Speaking about the arrangement, Yashovardhan Saboo, VC & CEO of KDDL said that they will get exclusive retail rights for the two brands of watches. This means the company gets both retail and distribution margins.

He said that NOMOS watches have no sales in India currently. However, it's more of a collector's item, said Saboo.