App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 02, 2017 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka Bank cuts home loan rate by up to 0.40%

"With this reduction, now the interest rate on housing loans up to Rs 75 lakh will be 8.60 per cent per annum and the interest rate on housing loans above Rs 75 lakh and up to Rs 5 crore will be 8.90 per cent per annum," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Karnataka Bank cuts home loan rate by up to 0.40%

Karnataka Bank has slashed housing loan interest rate by up to 0.40 per cent from June 1.

"With this reduction, now the interest rate on housing loans up to Rs 75 lakh will be 8.60 per cent per annum and the interest rate on housing loans above Rs 75 lakh and up to Rs 5 crore will be 8.90 per cent per annum," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The rate cut along with the expected reduction in prices of houses upon implementation of GST will benefit customers and will boost the demand for housing sector, said Mahabaleshwara M S, Managing Director & CEO, Karnataka Bank.

The private sector bank has a total of 769 branches across the country and 1,400 ATM locations besides 110 e- lobbies.

The bank aims to generate a business turnover of Rs 1.1 lakh crore for the current fiscal.

Stock of the bank traded 1.40 per cent down at Rs 176.45 on BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #GST #Karnataka Bank #loan interest rate

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.