you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 25, 2017 11:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jubilant Life gets USFDA nod for hypertension drug

Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences today said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for olmesartan medoxomil tablets, used in the treatment of hypertension.

In a BSE filing, the company said it has received abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) final approval for olmesartan medoxomil tablets - 5 mg, 20 mg, and 40 mg.

The approved product is the generic version of Benicar of Daiichi Sankyo, which is used for the treatment of hypertension.

As on December 31, 2016, Jubilant Life Sciences had a total of 73 ANDAs for oral solids filed in the US, of which 49 have been approved.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 827.50, up 4.72 percent on the BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #drug #Jubilant Life Sciences

