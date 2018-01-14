App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jan 14, 2018 02:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jubilant Life gets green nod for Rs 250 crore pesticide project

In the letter issued to Jubilant Life Sciences, the Union environment ministry has said it has given the environment clearance to the company's greenfield project with some conditions after taking into account experts' views

Jubilant Life Sciences has received a green nod for setting up a greenfield pesticide manufacturing unit at Bharuch, Gujarat at a cost of around Rs 250 crore, as per the official document.

The proposal is to set up a technical grade pesticide and pesticide-specific intermediate manufacturing facilities having a total production capacity of 32,350 tonnes per annum at an SEZ in Bharuch, Gujarat.

In the letter issued to Jubilant Life Sciences, the Union environment ministry has said it has given the environment clearance to the company's greenfield project with some conditions after taking into account experts' views.

Among conditions specified, the company has been asked to ensure that total pesticides production for domestic sales should include manufacturing of 10 percent bio-pesticides and that to be achieved in five years from the date of commissioning of the project.

The estimated cost is Rs 250 crore for setting up this greenfield pesticide manufacturing unit in Bharuch.

The company has been asked to get 'consent to establish/operate' from the state pollution control board and conform to standards the effluent discharge to deep sea.

According to the proposal, the proposed greenbelt pesticide manufacturing unit will be set up on 16,000 square meter of area in the the Bharuch Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The company has total 20 hectares of area within the Bharuch SEZ, which is operated by Jubilant Infrastructure Ltd (JIL).

The power requirement is estimated to be 4MW, which will be met either through captive generation by the SEZ operator JIL or sourced from grid of Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd, the letter added.

Jubilant Life Sciences is engaged in research and manufacturing of synthetic organic chemicals, advanced pharmaceutical ingredients, agri intermediates among others. The company has five state-of-the-art manufacturing plants located at Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh, Nira and Ambernath in Maharashtra, while Samlaya and Bharuch in Gujarat.

