JSW's Mormugao port arm gets notice for handling excess coal

The Goa State Pollution Control Board has issued a showcause notice to JSW’s South West Port Limited (SWPL)for allegedly providing false data and handling coal in excess of the permissible limit last year at the Mormugao Port Trust(MPT).

The notice, which was served on November 30 by the board’s Member-Secretary Lavinson Martins, mentioned that the company handled 10. 112 million metric tones (MMT) of coal at MPT as against the firm's permissible capacity of 4.125 MMT between April 2016 to March 2017.

The board has said that the data submitted by the MPT on July 25 showed that the company handled an excess of 5. 987 MMT coal per annum.

The notice, a copy of which is with PTI, has warned of strict legal action against the company including revocation of the renewed Consent to Operate granted on July 21, 2017 under the Air and Water Pollution (Control) Acts , as well as forfeiting of Rs 5 lakh bank guarantee along with directions for suspension or closure of all the cargo handling operations at Berth No 5A and 6A of MPT.

Moreover, the SWPL, in its annual report submitted in Form V on September 21, stated that they handled a cumulative total of 6.01 MMT during the year, which runs contrary to the data submitted by the MPT, the notice reads.

“This misrepresentation by you (SWPL) as well as the factual excess handling of coal during the year 2016-17 amounts to a gross violation of the conditions as stipulated in the Consent to Operate order dated July 21, thereby violating the provisions of the Air Act and the Water Act,” Martins has said.

The company has been asked to reply to the board by December 6.

The company was also asked to reduce the handling capacity by 25 percent in February 2016 owing to the allegations of pollution caused by it in Vasco town.