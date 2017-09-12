App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Sep 11, 2017 08:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel output edges down in August

JSW Steel today reported a marginal fall of 1 percent in its crude steel production at 13.37 lakh tonnes for August.

It had produced 13.52 lakh tonnes of crude steel in the same month a year ago and 12.78 lakh tonnes in July 2017.

Production of flat-rolled products rose by 1 percent to 9.79 lakh tonnes last month, from 9.71 lakh tonnes in August 2016, it said in a BSE filing today.

Long-rolled products registered a 10 percent growth in output at 2.78 lakh tonnes compared to 2.51 lakh tonnes in August last year.

JSW Steel is a leading integrated steel company with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). The alloy-maker is planning to increase its manufacturing capacity to 40-45 mt by 2030.

The flagship company of USD 9-billion JSW group was exploring opportunities to acquire assets in India and abroad, its Joint Managing Director Seshagiri Rao had earlier said.

The Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Steel is in talks with Algerias Cevital Group to acquire its Aferpi steel mill in Italy for USD 100 million, according to sources.

The stock today ended 1.26 percent higher at Rs 266 on the BSE.

