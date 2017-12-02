App
Dec 02, 2017 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Energy bags PPAs aggregating to 208 MW

JSW Energy today said it has secured power purchase pacts aggregating to 208 MW, taking the long-term PPA proportion of the company on a consolidated basis to 69.3 percent from 64.6 percent.

"JSW Energy has successfully secured PPAs aggregating to 208 MW...With this, the long-term PPA proportion of the company on a consolidated basis has increased from 64.6 percent at the end of second quarter of 2017-18 to 69.3 percent currently," the company said in a filing to BSE.

A power purchase agreement (PPA), or electricity power agreement, is a contract between two parties, one which generates electricity and the other which is looking to purchase electricity.

The pacts include a 176 MW PPA with Haryana Power Purchase Centre to be supplied from Karcham Wangtoo Hydro Electric Project of Himachal Baspa Power Company Ltd, a 100 percent subsidiary of the company, and 32 MW under group captive scheme to be supplied from the Ratnagiri plant of the company, it said.

According to the company's website, JSW Energy operates 4,531 MW of power generation capacity with the vision to achieve 10,000 MW by 2020.

