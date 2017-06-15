App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 15, 2017 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JP Associates bondholders agree to exchange existing bonds

The waiver of the existing outstanding bonds is in accordance with the company’s debt restructuring plan, which was approved by its shareholders on May 24.

JP Associates bondholders agree to exchange existing bonds

Pranay Lakshminarasimhan

Moneycontrol News

Jaiprakash Associates’ bondholders have agreed to exchange existing outstanding convertible bonds worth USD 150 million, maturing in 2017 for bonds maturing at a later date, the company said in a notification to the exchanges.

Through this exchange, the bondholders will also be waiving defaults of existing bonds.

The bondholders will exchange their current bonds, which bear a coupon of 5.75 percent, for USD 38.64 million of bonds bearing the same coupon and maturing in 2021 and USD 81.69 million of bonds bearing a coupon of 4.76 percent and maturing in 2020.

The waiver of the existing outstanding bonds is in accordance with the company’s debt restructuring plan, which was approved by its shareholders on May 24. It includes some outstanding interest payment as well, in addition to the principal amount.

The company will also make some upfront payments to its bondholders, it said, in addition to the new bonds being issued.

Shares of Jaiprakash Associates reacted positively to the development, gaining to 6 percent higher than their previous close moments after the notification hit the exchanges. At 1503 IST, they were trading at 14.24 rupees, 4.7 percent higher than their previous close.

tags #Business #Companies #Corporate Action

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.