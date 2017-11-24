John Chambers to lead biz delegation of US-India forum to GES

Cisco Chairman John Chambers will lead a business delegation of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum for the annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) at Hyderabad, beginning November 28.

This year's theme of the GES is 'Women First, Prosperity For All' with an emphasis on women’s empowerment and support for women entrepreneurs, the forum said in a statement.

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to the US President Donald Trump, will lead the American contingent for the three-day summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the conference, which will include an audience of about 1,500 people including entrepreneurs, investors, government officials and business representatives from across the world.

US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) President Mukesh Aghi said the summit will provide an opportunity to further develop the relationship between the US and India, particularly from a business and trade perspective.

He said a lot of US companies are looking at investment potential in India.

"Indian government is willing to take tough decisions and carry out structural reforms," Aghi said, adding that continuous focus on further improving the ease of doing business would help India attract investments.

USISPF board members from companies like KKR India, Dell EMC would be part of the USISPF delegation for GES.

GES was previously held in Washington, Istanbul, Dubai, Marrakech, Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur and the Silicon Valley.

This is the first time that the summit will take place in South Asia.