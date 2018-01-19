JM Financial's Q3 net profit up over 41% at 168.10 cr

JM Financial today reported a 41.73 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 168.10 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, of 2017-18. Net profit after tax, minority interest and share of associates stood at Rs 118.60 crore in October-December quarter of the 2016-17.

The firm's total income in the third quarter of the current fiscal rose nearly 41 per cent to Rs 837.73 crore as against Rs 593.97 crore, the company said in a statement.

The AUM of the company's wealth management business stood at Rs 31,910 crore (excluding custody assets) as on December 31 as compared to Rs 22,337 crore in the same period a year-ago.

Under the fund-based of business of the company, the lending book of JM Financial Products stood at Rs 7,043 crore as on December 31, 2017.

Out of this corporate credit and structured financing stood at Rs 2,766 crore, capital market lending book was Rs 2,380 crore and the real estate lending at Rs 1,897 crore.

The average AUM of our mutual fund schemes during the quarter ended December 31, 2017 stood at Rs 16,633 crore. This comprised of Rs 11,459 crore in equity schemes and Rs 5,174 crore in debt schemes).