App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jan 01, 2018 09:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

JM Financial seeks shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 650 crore

The money can be raised through sources including equity, bonds, foreign sources by way of a QIP or preferential issue or even a public issue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Financial services provider JM Financial on Monday said it has sought shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 650 crore by various means.

The money can be raised through sources including equity, bonds, foreign sources by way of a QIP or preferential issue or even a public issue.

Company's two wholly owned subsidiaries -- JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd and JM Financial Investment Managers -- are proposed to be merged with it through a scheme of amalgamation.

After completing the restructuring process, JM Financial would cease to be core investment company and become a SEBI registered merchant banker, subject to necessary regulations and approvals.

related news

"The company would, as an operating cum holding company, post the amalgamation, need to support any such long term capital requirements or financial needs of its operating subsidiaries as and when needed," JM Financial said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it has been exploring various avenues for raising funds for this purpose.

The funds can be raised by way of issue of equity share or by way of issue of any instrument, global depository receipts, American Depository Receipts, or warrants or non- convertible debentures for an amount aggregating up to Rs 650 crore.

"The board of directors, as its meeting held on December 18, 2017, has accorded its approval for raising of funds by the company through issue of securities," it added.

Stock of the company closed 0.48 percent up at Rs 157.60 on BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #JM Financial

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.