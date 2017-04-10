App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 07, 2017 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

JLR sales up 16% at 6,04,009 units in FY17

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) today reported its best-ever annual retail sales of 6,04,009 units in the financial year ended March 31, 2017, up 16 per cent from the year-ago period.

JLR sales up 16% at 6,04,009 units in FY17

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) today reported its best-ever annual retail sales of 6,04,009 units in the financial year ended March 31, 2017, up 16 per cent from the year-ago period.

The company exceeded sales of 6 lakh units for the first time in its history, Tata Motors said in BSE filing.

Retail sales for the fourth quarter ended March 2017 were up 13 per cent to 1,79,509 vehicles as compared to same quarter a year ago.

In March, sales were at 90,838 units, up 21 per cent as against March 2016, it added.

Commenting on the sales performance, Jaguar Land Rover Group Sales Operations Director Andy Goss said: "These numbers set the seal on Jaguar Land Rover's seventh successive year of sales growth, by breaking through the 6,00,000 barrier."

He further said: "The last 12 months have seen the launch of three completely new product lines, and successful growth across many of our existing products."

Retail sales for Jaguar went up by 83 per cent to 1,72,848 units in the financial year, primarily driven by the successful introduction of the F-PACE and solid sales of the XE and XF.

Land Rover sales were marginally up by 1 per cent to 4,31,161 units in FY17, as continuing strong sales of the Discovery Sport, Evoque and Range Rover Sport were offset by the run-out of Defender and Discovery.

tags #Business #Companies #Discovery Sport #Evoque #F-PACE #Jaguar Land Rover #JLR #Range Rover Sport #Tata Motors

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.