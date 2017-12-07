App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 07, 2017 01:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

JLR sales up 10% at 52,332 units in November

PTI
 
 
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) today reported 10 per cent increase in retail sales at 52,332 units in November as compared with the same month last year.

The company said sales during the month were primarily driven by the introduction of the new Land Rover Discovery and the Range Rover Velar.

Besides, retail sales of Jaguar's all new compact SUV, the E-PACE, began in the UK and Europe during November, JLR said in a statement. "November has been a robust month for Land Rover, driving sales up globally across all of our key regions," JLR Group Sales Operations Director Andy Goss said.

The Jaguar brand reported retail sales of 13,688 units last month, down 6.3 per cent from the year-ago period as strong sales of the long wheel base XFL in China were more than offset by lower sales of XE.

Land Rover saw sales of 38,644 vehicles in November up 17.2 per cent, primarily reflecting the sales ramp up of the all new Discovery and the introduction of the Range Rover Velar. However, sales were partially offset by softer sales of Range Rover Sport "Retail sales of the refreshed Range Rover and Range Rover Sport (including plug-in hybrid variants) are due in the new year" the company said.

